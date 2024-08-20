crvUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $81.32 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 81,555,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,437,952 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 83,352,399.6807656. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99865634 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $14,044,069.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

