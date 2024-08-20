CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.5 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of CTTOF stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

