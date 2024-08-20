CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.73 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00005189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $81.73 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.1625627 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $13,876,184.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

