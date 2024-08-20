Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 33,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

