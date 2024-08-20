Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,030 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.
Solventum Stock Performance
SOLV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
