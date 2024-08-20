Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,030 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.