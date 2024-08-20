Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 4,945,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,924. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

