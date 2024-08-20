Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,666 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 429,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 118,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,132 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 35,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

