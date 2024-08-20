Dakota Wealth Management Buys 8,093 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

DELL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. 4,133,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

