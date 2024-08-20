Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

