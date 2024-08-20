Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 1.82% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SHYD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 94,765 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.