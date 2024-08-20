Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. 574,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,579. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
