Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $546.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.81 and its 200 day moving average is $544.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.