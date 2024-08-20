Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

ECAT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 112,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

