Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,075. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,096 shares of company stock worth $10,358,446. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

