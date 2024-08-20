Dakota Wealth Management Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

