Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.60. 209,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

