Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.17.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,480 shares of company stock worth $15,945,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

