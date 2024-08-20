Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Coupang by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 501,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,354 and have sold 950,432 shares valued at $20,118,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 3,206,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.