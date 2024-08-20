Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,328. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

