Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,271 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,172.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,151. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.26.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

