Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 14,005 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. 5,916,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,142. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

