Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 357,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

