Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,681,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 72.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.08. 253,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,098. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

