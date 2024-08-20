Dakota Wealth Management Sells 141 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $15,044,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.05. 614,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

