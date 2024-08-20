Dakota Wealth Management Sells 152 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,584. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.