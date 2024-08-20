Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,523 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 1,171,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

