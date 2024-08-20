Dakota Wealth Management Sells 286 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $264.88. 168,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.