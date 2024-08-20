Dakota Wealth Management Sells 988 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,136 shares of company stock worth $42,441,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $353.86. 436,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,709. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.56 and a 200-day moving average of $304.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.