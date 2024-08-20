Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 42,182,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,239,781. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.