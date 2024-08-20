Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 613,900 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Data Storage Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Data Storage Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Data Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Data Storage by 229.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.