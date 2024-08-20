Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 613,900 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Data Storage Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Data Storage
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Mutual Funds vs ETFs: Key Differences
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.