Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 54,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.84%.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,098 shares of company stock worth $67,798. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

