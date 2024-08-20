dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.59 million and $5,240.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99988192 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $8,396.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

