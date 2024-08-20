Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 7,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $45.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

