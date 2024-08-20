DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 3% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $123.72 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,418.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.63 or 0.00566547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00266097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,201,002,735 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

