DigiByte Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $122.88 million and $5.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,306.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.00567833 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009918 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00108066 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00271635 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031870 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00038997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00072186 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,201,602,210 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
