Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.0 %

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 25.75. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of 25.22 and a 12 month high of 26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of 25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of 25.87.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

