Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 82,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,938. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
