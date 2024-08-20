Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 82,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,938. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

