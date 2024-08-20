DIMO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $11.57 million and $1.99 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13748717 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,839,551.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars.

