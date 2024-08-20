Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $501.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

