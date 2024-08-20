Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. 871,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,396. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

