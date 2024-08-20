DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $57.19. 1,282,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

