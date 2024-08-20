Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.43

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
See Also
