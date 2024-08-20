Dun & Bradstreet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,557% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

