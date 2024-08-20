dYdX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.83 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $397.26 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,312,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
