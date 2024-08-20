Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $81,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.