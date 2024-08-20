E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 75,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 125,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.73.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

