eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

EBAY opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

