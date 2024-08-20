Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Cut by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. 900,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,930. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.