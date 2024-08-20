Edelcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.21 Billion (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $11.21 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12547964 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,603,864.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

