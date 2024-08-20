Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.11. 287,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 867,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
